Gov't expects further growth in agriculture
GOVERNOR General Sir Patrick Allen says that further growth is projected for the agriculture sector following 1.8 per cent growth in the second quarter of last year.
He said the expansion in activity was achieved despite the challenges facing the sector, including the coronavirus pandemic and the changing rainfall and drought patterns due to climate change, which impacted demand and supply chains.
“The past year underscored the need to focus on resilience, innovation and increased adoption of technology for our food security,” he noted.
The governor general was delivering the 2021-22 Throne Speech at Gordon House on Thursday to mark the opening of Parliament.
He said the Government continues to put programmes in place to stimulate increased use of local products and encourage investment.
Among these is the provision of a $1-billion COVID-19 Recovery Fund to support the agriculture sector, and expansion of the Production Incentive Programme (PIP).
The governor general said the agriculture ministry has also actively pursued development of the fisheries subsector through a relief programme valued at $226 million for the provision of critical inputs.
He noted that in the coming financial year the Government proposes to repeal the Plants (Quarantine) Act, to be replaced by the Plants Health Act; repeal the Animals (Diseases and Importation) Act, to be replaced by the Animal Health Act; and amend the Praedial Larceny (Prevention) Act.
