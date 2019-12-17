Gov't focused on youth — Charles Jr

SENATOR Pearnel Charles Jr, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, says Government is placing significant focus on youth, especially those who are unattached, and as such welcomes initiatives like those being pushed by Children of Jamaica Outreach (COJO) in helping Jamaica's youth.

Charles Jr, who represented Prime Minister Andrew Holness at COJO's 25th anniversary Scholarship Gala and Awards at the Hilton, New York Hotel, JFK Airport, on December 7, said Government is sending a clear message of a desire to see better for the people of Jamaica, and that can only be done through partnership and looking beyond our borders.

“I acknowledge that we come from diverse backgrounds; I know friends who have travelled from [far], but we're all here despite those differences, with one commonality — the respect, love, desire that we all have to see better; that common desire, that burning desire that is reflected in the hard work that continues through Gary [Williams] and his team,” Charles Jr said.

He added: “We understand that if we are to achieve the goal that we seek for a better Jamaica, maximising the potential of our people, it can only be done through partnership. As a Government we know that we have to look beyond the borders of our geographical space. We have to look beyond our differences... to support Jamaica. And we have to find the most purposeful way to ensure that as a Government we are creating and enabling an environment for Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica to be able to contribute positively to the betterment of our people, especially the most vulnerable among us.”

This year COJO honoured six persons and entities for their invaluable support of the organisation and its cause including to former wards of the State who have benefited from over US$150,000 in COJO-funded scholarships to tertiary institutions in Jamaica since 2012.

A number of sponsors contributed to the 25th anniversary awards, including the US-based JetBlue Airways and Estee Lauder; and Round Hill, Half Moon and Sandals Resorts.

COJO is a non-profit organisation in New York. The brainchild of Jamaican-born American Gary Williams, its mission is to help improve the health, education and general well-being of less fortunate children.

“What is inspiring to me is that instead of just talking, Gary and his team has continued year after year, and I know that you will continue to give... because the message here is that it doesn't matter where a Jamaican is, you can play a critical role in ensuring the betterment of your country and your people,” Charles Jr said.

The senator cited several youth engagement programmes being pushed by Government as evidence of its commitment to youth engagement, including through the National Service Corps (NSC), the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP), and a programme he developed, the We Transform Programme, specifically as a positive initiative for incarcerated youth.

The brainchild of Holness, the NSC aims to create an avenue for young people ages 18 to 23 to be fully empowered through national service. Over a one-year period, the youngsters undergo a modified version of the Jamaica Defence Force's (JDF) traditional basic military training and receive on-the-job instruction in various aspects of the JDF's operations such as the Coast Guard, Air Wing and engineering.

As it relates to the CSJP, it is a multifaceted crime and violence prevention initiative of the Ministry of National Security which focuses on building community safety and security. The programme provides crime and violence prevention services to 50 vulnerable and volatile communities, spanning eight parishes.

And the We Transform programme, which was launched in 2017, facilitates the rehabilitation and reintegration of youth offenders who were placed in four juvenile remand centres islandwide, through a series of activities engaging them in academics, vocational education and health and wellness.

“I am proud to see that the vision of the Government is one where we are adamant that no one will be left behind,” Charles Jr said.

— Petulia Clarke-Lawrence