Gov't gets failing grade from Opposition on fighting crime

The parliamentary Opposition on Tuesday gave the governing Jamaica Labour Party Administration a failing grade for its handling of the island's crime problem.

This after National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang, in a presentation to the House of Representatives, argued that despite the murders committed since the start of this year, the data does not indicate a spike in homicides, year over year.

“The trend remains fairly flat when we compare the January 1 to 31, 2021 (131 murders) to January 1 to 31, 2020 (120 murders). In January 2019 there were 149 murders. These statistics for January 2021 are deeply concerning, but they do not indicate a spike,” declared Chang.

He added that since 2018, the country has been on a fairly stable path in relation to murders.

Pointing to the recent report from the Inter-American Development Bank, which ranks Jamaica as number one in homicides across the region, Chang said: “What is noticeable is that countries ranked below Jamaica have implemented special security measures that we have not adopted.”

But Opposition Leader Mark Golding said he remained unconvinced that the Administration was making any strides.

Up to Wednesday, Jamaica had recorded 141 murders. This was 11 more, or eight per cent, above the same period last year. The majority of the murders have been linked to gang disputes, but Golding is not convinced that the Government is doing enough to address this.

“I hear you talk about more gang [members] before the courts, but the truth of the matter of is that the record of prosecuting gang offences is woeful. We have had cases that have collapsed, cases where people have had to be let go, we have had one trial, that I am aware of, which secured a conviction for gang activities and it was only a partial success because many of the persons before the court were set free. So don't say the Government is achieving great things in prosecuting serious crimes, it is not true,” stated Golding.

He was supported by fellow Opposition Member of Parliament and the party's former spokesman on national security, Fitz Jackson, who charged that in instances where convictions were secured gang leaders continue to operate from behind bars.

Jackson further alleged that even though these cases have been brought to the attention of the national security minister, he was yet to take any steps to prevent those gang leaders from continuing their activities, which include murders and extortion.

“Sunday through Monday, 10 persons were murdered... amidst all you have said that is being done... I dare say what is happening is that the high levels of murder is now becoming normalised and the Jamaican public is becoming numb to it,” said Jackson in referencing to claims that the country's “murder curve” is “flattening”.

Responding to the criticisms, Chang conceded that in instances gangsters have continued to operate from behind bars.

“Much work has been done to control that and much crime has been stopped because of the interventions, but there is more work to be done,” said Chang.

“We have had to spend a lot of security time to prevent the killings, some have gone through but many have been stopped,” insisted Chang even as he admitted that “hits” have been ordered for other gang members by those behind bars.

According to Chang, care is being taken in handling the situation in order to save the lives of even warders.

“While we take steps to correct the situation the personnel who work in these situations live in these same communities these criminals come from... the 'informer fi dead' culture is a long-standing part of our subculture so the warder who might find himself being invited to break the rules if he doesn't find a way to do it, he may end up dead the next day.

“So the actions we are taking to provide a system to protect them is ongoing but we have to ultimately come to a point where we find a high security prison that we can put specially vetted individuals. It has started, it won't finish this financial year but it will be done,” said Chang.