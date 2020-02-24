Gov't has spent $300 million on markets since 2016
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie says the Government has spent over $300 million since 2016 to construct and improve the aesthetics of markets across the island.
He was speaking at a ceremony on the grounds of Hopewell Methodist Church in Hanover on Thursday last, ahead of breaking ground for the rehabilitation of the nearby Hopewell Market.
McKenzie said the Government has been “responding to the cry to improve market conditions” while noting their importance to economic development.
Among the markets constructed are the Falmouth Market in Trelawny and the Port Maria Market in St Mary, which is slated to be open soon.
“This Administration has taken a serious look at markets…we have done work on the Linstead Market. Jointly with the Port Authority of Jamaica, we built a brand new market in the town of Falmouth. When you go up further in the northern part of Trelawny, I opened a brand new transportation and refurbished market in Clarke's Town,” McKenzie stated.
He also informed that $8.5 million has been spent to complete the Black River Market in St Elizabeth, while $5 million will be made available by the end of February, to commence phase one of repairs to the Santa Cruz Market.
Additionally, $75 million will be spent in the 2020/2021 financial year to construct a market in Negril, Westmoreland.
— JIS
