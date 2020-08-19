Gov't help coming for private school teachers, says Speid

ROSE HALL, St James — The Government has plans to provide financial help for teachers employed to private schools that have shuttered their doors as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to immediate past president of the Jamaica Teachers' Association Owen Speid.

Speid was speaking on day one of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) 56th Annual Conference held at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort in Montego Bay on Monday.

“I got a little bit of information this afternoon that the Government is about to assist the private schools, in terms of getting salaries to them, so that the teachers who work there can get some benefit,” he told his audience. “I stand corrected [if the information is inaccurate], but I think that is what I heard.”

The Government ordered all schools closed for 14 days, beginning March 13, to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Since then, a number of private schools have been pleading for financial assistance. There have been reports of some going out of business.

Speid expects that there will be an announcement from the education ministry today, on the conference's third day, that help is on the way. The education minister is expected to speak.

The flamboyant Speid stressed the need for the JTA to get the recognition he feels it deserves for brokering the anticipated aid.

“I hope and pray that when they are announcing that particular item to the public, that they say to the public that it is out of agitation from the Jamaica Teachers' Association and its president that they have decided to come and help the private schools in this matter,” he quipped.

Having served as JTA president for the past year, he has been succeeded by Jasford Gabriel who was sworn in during an investiture ceremony held during the conference's first day. Speid pointed out that, during his stewardship, the JTA had vigorously lobbied the Government on members' behalf.

“We pressed the [education] ministry on a number of issues that we thought would have been dealt with. The matters of nurses for primary schools; regularising the employment of teachers' one to 25 ratio; to assist basic and private schools in paying their teachers to stay afloat, among other issues,” he said.

Gabriel, his successor, vowed that the JTA will remain a strong advocate for of its members and promised to intensify training programmes for them.

“The Jamaica Teachers' Association remains a relevant and strong trade union, being the regional benchmark for teacher membership organisations, setting standards of excellence in service delivery and committed to national development through education,” he told his peers. “We stand on the threshold, arguably, of the most challenging period in the history of education in Jamaica. Decisive action driven by a sense of urgency, priority and partnership is necessary to rescue our nation.”Gabriel also commended the Government for addressing concerns raised in the past “and the constant communication, training and support facilitated throughout the period of the COVID-19 pandemic”.