Gov't introducing ISO standards for education sector

THE Ministry of Education, Youth and Information will be introducing the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) quality management into the education sector by the end of the year.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information Karl Samuda told the House of Representatives yesterday that implementing the standard will mean putting in place a system that will focus on improving the quality of outputs from the educational institutions.

“Under our ISO 9001 programme, we will be focusing on the quality of behaviour and the quality of students' academic performance. We are now implementing the standard, and we expect the ministry to be ISO 9001-certified before December 2021,” he told the House.

Recently, education institutions worldwide have been under increasing pressure to improve and adopt a market-based, quality management system such as ISO 9000.

There has also been constant pressure globally from the changing global environment and diminishing resources for educators to meet the needs of the industry with a better-skilled, quality workforce. In addition, education institutions face financial accountability from state and institutional supporters which support the ISO system.

Although the concept of ISO standards improving the quality of education in Jamaica may be a new idea for most educational institutions, the University Council of Jamaica (UCJ) has already been certified at the ISO 9001 level to provide quality service in higher education.

The ministry will also be implementing the standard into: The Jamaica Tertiary Education Commission; The Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica; The Overseas Examination Commission; The Excelsior Community College, and The Management Institute for National Development (MIND).

“With these key educational institutions becoming ISO 9000-certified, this will usher in a new era in the Jamaican education system where greater focus will be placed on the quality of our graduates at all levels,” Samuda said.

The minister also announced plans for the establishment of a seventh educational region within its administrative structure which will comprise only Clarendon.

He said that the Cabinet gave approval for the ministry to establish and commence operations on March 3, 2020. Previously, Region 6 included both Clarendon and St Catherine, which together have the largest number of schools (228) and the highest student enrolment (115,846) geographically dispersed in urban, rural and remote urban areas.

He said that, as of June 1, the new Region 7 will become operational.

— Balford Henry