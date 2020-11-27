Gov't looking into facilitating funerals
Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that the Government is examining measures to facilitate funerals with restrictive protocols.
Ceremonies are prohibited as part of measures to contain transmission of the novel coronavirus. However, burials are allowed with strict observation and enforcement of the 15-person rule.
The prime minister, who was addressing the sitting of the House of Representatives on November 24, said that he has received “numerous heartrending appeals in respect of funeral services. The prohibition on funeral services has had a very significant psychological, emotional and spiritual impact on those who have lost loved ones”.
He noted that the inability to have a proper funeral at the passing of loved ones makes it “more difficult to get closure”.
“The Government has taken note of this and we are examining the possibility of allowing funeral services with specific restrictive protocols. I don't want this to be interpreted as a change in the protocol; the protocol still stands.
“Funeral services are prohibited, but we have been in discussions with the churches… We are examining it and, hopefully, next year we will come to Parliament… with a proposal,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy