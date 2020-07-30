Gov't may consider mask distribution
PRIME Minister Andrew Holness says the Government may have to consider distributing masks amid the current COVID-19 crisis.
Providing an update on the issues arising from safety protocols implemented to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus and responding to questions from Opposition members in the House of Representatives on Tuesday night, Holness said that the Government will have to contemplate both the production and distribution of masks.
“Now that you have raised it, it is something that I am going to look at in a serious way, to see how the Government could support such an initiative,” he told the House.
He also admitted that there is a global shortage of testing material for COVID-19. However, the prime minister said he has been assured by the Ministry of Health and Wellness that the backlog of tests will be cleared by July 31.
He noted, too, that the large crowds outside some institutions and the police's inability to ensure the observance of health and safety protocols while they wait to access services are creating a challenge in public spaces.
He said that he has been in discussions with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service on how to move more services online, to reduce the lines outside institutions and the incidence of institutions not observing social distancing protocols.
— Balford Henry
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy