Gov't moving ahead with plans to amend INDECOM Act; police not happy
JUSTICE Minister Delroy Chuck, declaring that the country has long moved past the days of members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) investigating their colleagues, has doubled down on his proposal to amend the INDECOM Act, a decision likely to sour relations between Government and the police.
“The relationship between INDECOM (Independent Commission of Investigations) and the police is not one of hostility. INDECOM is there to ensure that the police act within their limits on how it deals with the public. INDECOM has been a success story, and there is no doubt that persons who criticise basically can't criticise how well it investigates matters,” Chuck told a press conference at the Ministry of Justice in St Andrew on Friday.
His comments followed a lashing from the Jamaica Police Federation, the body that represents rank and file members of the JCF, which said that the Government is aiding and abetting the erosion of the constitutional rights of the police by granting INDECOM immunity for breaches committed against its members.
The federation also argued that the Government was using INDECOM, the police oversight body, as a weapon against its members with its proposal to make INDECOM a body corporate.
It said that the move is a “disingenuous” way to open the door for the oversight body to get the prosecutorial powers it has always sought.
“If this motion is supported it is a clear demonstration that the Government does not have the best interest of our members at heart and, by their actions, have eroded our trust in their ability to ensure that the rights of those who place their lives on the line daily are not abrogated,” Jamaica Police Federation's Chairman Patrae Rowe said.
But the justice minister defended Government's position, insisting that the JCF cannot investigate itself.
“Persons believe that you should not have civilians investigating the police. I have heard [the] chairman of the police federation saying that police can investigate police. That was the problem before INDECOM started and we're not going to go back there. The truth of the matter is that the police must be prepared to have an oversight body of civilians investigating allegations of their alleged misconduct, of their alleged police shootings, killings and misdemeanours,” the minister said.
“That, to my mind, has been one of the great achievements of INDECOM — that the public at large have had the confidence and trust in bringing their matters to INDECOM. And, I'm sure that that trust and confidence will even improve under Mr [Hugh] Faulkner,” Chuck stated.
Faulkner was last Wednesday sworn in as the new commissioner of INDECOM for a term of five years.
He replaced Commissioner Terrence Williams who last week marked the end of his journey with INDECOM after serving the commission for a decade.
— Kimone Francis
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy