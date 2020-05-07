Gov't not in position to help private schools
MINISTER with oversight responsibility for the education portfolio, Karl Samuda, has said the Government is not in a position to aid privately owned schools in need of support at this time.
The minister was responding to a suggestion by Opposition spokesman Peter Bunting that it could be left to the Government to provide aid to 30,000 private school students if there is no assistance available for these institutions.
Samuda said that the Government could not afford to bail out these schools by September, although it would continue to give any assistance it can to keep them in operation.
“If we were in a position, financially, to help private schools, I am sure the minister of finance would reach out to them. But, they are not and it is what it is — a private school funded by private capital. It is a business that is run where students pay fees, and it is intended that you wouldn't be going into [it] for altruistic means, you are going into a business to make profit. It happens to be challenging at this time, but it is a business,” he stated.
Bunting insisted that while it can be said that it is not the business of government to get involved in contractual arrangements between parents and private schools, the service they are providing would have to be taken over by the Government if they fall out of the system.
“We cannot absorb another 30,000 to 50,000 students into the public system without creating chaos and disruption, so some position must be made to ensure that these educational institutions are supported. Otherwise, we would have to make provisions to take these additional students in the public system in September,” the Opposition spokesman said.
However, Samuda said the Government would continue to give whatever assistance it can to these schools.
The private schools do not include early childhood institutions, which are supported by the Early Childhood Commission.
— Balford Henry
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy