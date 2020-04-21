Gov't relaxes St Catherine lockdown measures

THE Government has relaxed the lockdown measures for St Catherine, following widespread complaints about the two-day shopping restrictions that led to residents crowding retail outlets — ignoring physical distancing rules for COVID-19 — in the rush for essentials.

The all-island curfew measures have also been adjusted to a 12-hour window for the next 14 days, beginning at 6:00 pm tomorrow. This is an additional four hours to the existing curfew.

Additionally, the Government has ordered all business process outsourcing (BPO) operations closed for 14 days, also starting tomorrow. This, as, according to statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 122 of the country's total of 223 COVID-19 cases are among staff at the Alorica call centre in Portmore, St Catherine.

“This was not an easy decision,” the prime minister stressed, as he announced the measures at a virtual press conference at Jamaica House yesterday.

He said the closures are not absolute, as some operations are critical to supporting the shipping, logistics, banking, and telecommunications sectors, and must continue. Holness said the Ministry of Health will stand guard to ensure that BPO activities are limited to the critical sectors.

Speaking on the chaos during the lockdown of St Catherine over the past week, he said: “From the outset we knew how difficult it would have been for a parish like St Catherine… but we calculated the risk and felt it was better to have done it. Though the measures have come under some criticism, sometimes the logic escapes the criticism. We were able to prevent people from going into Portmore, and that is half of the benefit… We have been effective, as well, in limiting the movement from St Catherine into other parishes.”

However, the prime minister conceded that what happened, particularly in Portmore as well as the town centres of Spanish Town and Linstead, defeated the purpose of limiting movement.

“We have done some recalibration to enhance the effectiveness of the measure,” he said.

The borders of St Catherine remain closed, but as of tomorrow, residents will have more days on which they can shop for essentials. The prime minister said, too, that as of tomorrow evening, St Catherine will observe the same curfew hours as the rest of the island — 6:00 pm to 6:00 am — and establishments that are permitted to open must do so between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm.

The alphabetical classification for movement has also been abandoned, but Holness emphasised: “If I lived in St Catherine, I would explore every means not to move.”

Stores are allowed to open for restocking on Thursdays, but won't be allowed to transact purchases on that day, while Mondays and Fridays have been added to the existing shopping days in St Catherine, which are Wednesdays and Saturdays. Stores are allowed to open from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, while pharmacies are allowed to be opened throughout the period of the lockdown, but are only permitted to dispense pharmaceuticals on Tuesday, which, along with Sunday, has been designated a no-movement day for the parish.

Holness stressed, at the same time, that the Government is acting in the national interest.

“We did very well in a month since the first case, keeping the numbers very low, but one incident occurred… The result of the one incident has yielded more cases than what previously existed. It is a real struggle for the Cabinet to put together the measures — there is no one set of perfect measures… there is no one set of measures that doesn't require of every single citizen some sacrifice,” he insisted.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said the positive cases that have turned up from sentinel medical sites provide a good indication of the status of the disease in the wider society.

“If you find that people are turning up outside of your contact traces, it is a sign that the disease is generally coming up in the population now and you could say it is community spread. It is signalling that the virus is out and about, generally, in the community,” he explained.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton noted that, since March 14, there have been 21 cases of COVID-19 that have been merged into the ministry's database of cases, from sentinel sites. He noted that there are a growing number of positive cases, from those sites.

Other measures announced by the prime minister yesterday are that schools will remain closed up to March 31, while virtual education continues. He said the country's borders will also remain closed up to May 31 to incoming passengers, but that re-entry of Jamaicans will be allowed under special conditions.

Sunday — No shopping; stores to restock; no movement

Monday — Shopping between 8:00 am & 4:00 pm

Tuesday — No shopping; no movement

Wednesday — Shopping between 8:00 am & 4:00 pm

Thursday — Stores to restock; no movement

Friday — Shopping between 8:00 am & 4:00 pm

Saturday — Shopping between 8:00 am & 4:00 pm