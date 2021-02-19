Gov't says courts continue to operate effectively

GOVERNOR General Sir Patrick Allen says that despite the challenges of the novel coronavirus pandemic, courts have continued to operate effectively, including hearing matters electronically.

He noted that operational changes have even resulted in an increase in the number of judgements.

“By the end of March 2022, there should be no judgement that is outstanding for more than three to six months at the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal,” the governor general said.

He was delivering the Throne Speech at the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament at Gordon House yesterday, under the theme 'Building Forward…Stronger Together'.

The governor general said that the Government continued a progressive programme of justice reform and strengthening the delivery of social justice in the areas of restorative justice, child diversion and victim services.

– JIS