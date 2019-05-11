Gov't says it's working to achieve UNAIDS 90-90-90 targets

GOVERNMENT will be implementing a number of key initiatives as it works to improve the country's numbers in keeping with the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) 90-90-90 targets.

Launched by UNAIDS and its partners in 2014, the targets aim to end the AIDS epidemic by 2020.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said that focus will be placed on increasing outreach to target populations online, in communities, and in health facilities.

“There will be sustained return-to-care activities comprised of phone calls and home visits to locate persons living with HIV,” he noted.

He said health-care workers in treatment sites are also tasked with developing specific management plans, based on the needs of patients.

“This work by the health-care team will be complemented by a series of mass media campaigns aimed at addressing gaps in HIV prevention, treatment and care,” the minister said.

He was speaking at a function at the Eden Gardens Wellness Resort and Spa in St Andrew on Wednesday to unveil the findings of the 2017 HIV/AIDS Knowledge, Attitude, Behaviour and Practice survey.

The goals under the UNAIDS 90-90-90 targets are for countries to diagnose 90 per cent of all HIV-positive persons; provide antiretroviral therapy (ART) for 90 per cent of those diagnosed; and achieve viral suppression for 90 per cent of those treated by 2020.

The minister said that at the end of March 2019, Jamaica's numbers stood at 78-49-57.

This means that 78 per cent of persons living with the disease were diagnosed; 49 per cent of those diagnosed were on antiretroviral therapy; and 57 per cent of those on antiretroviral therapy had achieved viral suppression.

“So we are moving to ensure that we improve these numbers,” he said.

Dr Tufton noted that while the country has made progress regarding the targets, there are challenges, including the stigma and discrimination associated with the disease, which prevent persons from coming forward to access treatment and care.

He said that the Government intends to “redouble our efforts to ensure that we take this issue on and take it on frontally”.