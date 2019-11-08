Gov't spending $1.7 b on hospital security

THE Government is to spend more than $1.7 billion for security and related services for health facilities in Kingston, St Catherine, St Thomas and Clarendon for a period of three years.

Cabinet has approved a security contracts with Modern Investigations and Security Company Limited, valued at $436.6 million for services at Bustamante Hospital for Children, National Chest Hospital, Hope Institute and Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre in St Andrew.

A $348.3-million contract has also been approved for Shalk Electronic Security for security services at Kingston and St Andrew Health Departments and all health centres, while King Alarm has been issued a contract of just over $355 million for the Kingston Public and Victoria Jubilee hospitals.

Marksman Limited, meanwhile, secured a contract for $382.8 million for security and related services at Spanish Town Hospital, St Catherine Health Department, Linstead Hospital, and selected health centres.

Additionally, Cabinet has approved the award of a $193.5 million contract to Atlas Protection Limited for similar services at the Princess Margaret Hospital in St Thomas and health departments and selected health centres.

The facilities are within the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA).

In the meantime, Cabinet has also approved the award of a 10-year $12.2-million contract to City and Guilds International to provide examination and certification to students.

Karl Samuda, the minister responsible for education, said that under the agreement the global leader in skills development and apprenticeship programmes will test and certify selected students in Grades 11, 12, and 13 in mathematics, English, engineering, and 16 occupational areas for TVET-oriented studies.

The Government has been urging employers to recognise certification by the United Kingdom testing and certification institute in mathematics and English Language for entry level jobs, and for post-secondary institutions to accept this qualification for matriculation.