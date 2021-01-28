Gov't spending $189m to wire houses for poor families
THE Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) is implementing a $189-million house wiring programme across the island, which is being financed by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.
Managing director of JSIF Omar Sweeney said under the initiative, which is geared at empowering families with legal electricity, some $3 million is allocated to each of the 63 constituencies, where the Members of Parliament will recommend the beneficiaries.
He told JIS News that more than 1,500 households need the support, adding that since September 2020, they have completed 75 houses.
“This will enable the persons to enter into a formal agreement with the Jamaica Public Service,” Sweeney said.
Sweeney added that his agency has been doing community assessments for 500 houses, and by the end of March, the work should be completed.
“The programme is designed to enable better compliance with the rule of law – persons not stealing electricity – and addressing the vulnerability of persons making illegal connections due to inability to pay up to $80,000 to wire and certify their premises,” he pointed out.
He said the wiring programme will also mitigate the risk of accidental fires from families using lamps and candles, noting that JSIF seeks to rectify various aspects of vulnerabilities in communities.
“Regularisation is an important aspect of ensuring the ideals we talk about in Vision 2030. We want communities that are safe and sustainable, and this is one important aspect that must be done,” Sweeney said.
