Gov't to provide 100 houses for the indigent

MINISTER of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie says the Government will be delivering 100 houses in 12 months for people in need across the island.

He said that over the last year 32 houses have been built and handed over to beneficiaries, with another 12 to be constructed by the end of the financial year.

“I took a conscious decision that if we are going to provide for these people who have served their country, we should provide the best possible solution, so that they can be comfortable living out the last days of their lives,” Minister McKenzie said.

He was speaking at the handing over ceremony of a house to an indigent family in Long Road, Portland, last Friday.

Minister McKenzie said beneficiaries of the Indigent Housing Programme have served the country in various areas, such as health and security, and while they have fallen on hard times, the best care must be given to them.

He added that the ministry was also looking at increasing the funds allocated to the municipal corporations for social housing assistance.

Mayor of Port Antonio Councillor Paul Thompson welcomed the new dwelling for Everald Gibson and his wife, Hazel.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Portland Eastern Ann-Marie Vaz said it was a “good day, because one of the basic needs of human beings is the need for shelter”.

“The gentleman [Everald Gibson] served Jamaica for years, and for him to get a house is a joy for me,” she said.

Vaz added that the housing programme is critical, especially for elderly people, so that they can “live in comfort, with a roof over their heads”.