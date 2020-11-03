Gov't to table Portmore parish motion today

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Desmond McKenzie is to table a motion in the House of Representatives today seeking to make Portmore the country's 15th parish.

Yesterday's Cabinet decision to follow through with the decades-old proposal follows a commitment made by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith during the run-up to the September 3 General Election, and is expected to be the highlight of today's meeting of the House, which is temporarily convened at Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

Senator Johnson Smith mentioned the creation of the 15th parish at the virtual launch of the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) manifesto for the September 3 election at its Belmont Road headquarters in Kingston in August.

She said then that, if given a fresh mandate, the party would oversee the creation of a Portmore Tech City Park, as well, leveraging the “youthful trained and trainable population” that already exists in the community.

She said it was a vision shared by former JLP Prime Minister Bruce Golding, which had not come to fruition.

“We are renewing that vision to ensure that Portmore, with its young, vibrant population, will have the opportunity to have its own municipal corporation, so that it can collect its own property taxes and determine its own development plan to ensure that it can be all that the citizens of Portmore want it to be,” she said.

However, the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) criticised the proposal, describing it as “uninformed and out of touch” with the reality of the municipality.

The party's chairman, Fitz Jackson, in an interview with the Jamaica Observer, had said that the “pie in the sky proposal” was an attempt to woo the electorate who have consistently voted for the PNP.

— Balford Henry