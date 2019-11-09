Gov't urged to consider delaying styrofoam ban
A group of local distributors and manufacturers has written to the Government urging a push back of the January 1, 2020 scheduled ban on polystyrene foam, commonly referred to as styrofoam.
The ban on the local manufacture and distribution of polystyrene foam for use as finished goods in the food and beverage industry was announced in September 2018 by minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Daryl Vaz, as part of an overall crackdown on plastic products.
At that time, Vaz also announced bans on single-use plastic bags (scandal bags) with dimensions at, or below, 24 inches by 24 inches, and plastic straws, effective January 1 of this year.
Despite pushback from some manufacturers and distributors, the ban came into effect as scheduled, with Jamaicans having to make do with paper or reusable bags.
But with the ban on styrofoam mere months away, the push for a delay in the implementation is now on in earnest.
Vaz told the Jamaica Observer Thursday that he has a meeting set for next week with representatives of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, ministry officials and representatives of several agencies, to discuss the request for a delay.
“It will likely necessitate a Cabinet decision because a clear policy was already decided on by the Cabinet,” said Vaz, as he hinted that he was not in favour of the request.
According to Vaz, several alternatives to styrofoam are already in the local market, but he is keeping an open mind going into the talks.
The alternatives include cardboard boxes, paper bags and reusable shopping/tote bags made from canvas, cotton, nylon, and other durable material.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy