Gov't urged to show seriousness by ratifying ILO convention

Veteran trade unionist Danny Roberts has called on the Government to swiftly ratify the International Labour Organization (ILO) convention to end violence and harassment in the workplace, as a further demonstration of Jamaica's commitment to the global anti-sexual harassment campaign.

“In the same way that the Bill is seeking to have employers demonstrate their level of commitment and seriousness to the anti-sexual harassment campaign, [it] is the same way that the Government of Jamaica must demonstrate its seriousness and commitment to the anti-sexual harassment campaign by ratifying Convention 190 [C190 — Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019] as soon as possible,” Roberts said, pointing out that countries such as Argentina, Finland, Spain, and Uruguay have formally committed to ratify.

Roberts, who heads the Hugh Shearer Labour Studies Institute, made the call yesterday in his submission to the joint select committee of Parliament, which is reviewing the Sexual Harassment Act.

The ILO Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 applies to violence and harassment in the world of work that happens in the course of, is linked with, or arising out of work in the workplace. This includes public and private spaces where the worker is paid, takes a rest break or a meal, or uses sanitary, washing and changing facilities; during work-related trips, travel, training, events, or social activities; through work-related communications, including those enabled by information and communication technologies; in employer-provided accommodation; and when commuting to and from work.

Roberts also insisted that moves should be made to break down the pervasive culture of sexual harassment and stereotypes that are infused in the society.

“We have to begin to address, through our education system, a decolonisation of our education where we begin to teach our children about self-respect, about dignity, about self-worth, about self-esteem, and to understand the importance of some bad cultural practices that we may have inherited over time that we need to change,” he stated.

Roberts also proposed a reformulation of the title of the Bill to make it explicit that it is a preventative measure and to also ensure that it fits within the context of the workplace. More apt titles, he suggested, could be the Sexual Harassment (Employment) Prevention Act or the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (Employment) Act.

He suggested, too, that the tribunal for sexual harassment matters should be constituted as a division of the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT), instead of a separate entity, and given that the offence is a workplace-related issue, the provisions of the Labour Relations and Industrial Disputes Act (LRIDA) would also become relevant.

“We already have the infrastructure in place to establish a division of the IDT, and if we bring certain common meaning words/concepts across legislation into one meaning then there could possibly be a need to have a special division [of] the IDT rather than the establishment of an entirely new body,” he said, pointing to common concepts such as the definition of a 'worker', which should be consistent with the definition of worker under the LRIDA.

Roberts asserted that the Sexual Offences Bill provides a good opportunity to address the weakness in the LRIDA to ensure that it captures individuals in various forms of employment relationships, where an employer-employee relationship exists.