Gov't wants to lease Holywell land

GOVERNMENT is seeking to lease a seven-acre plot of land at Holywell in the Blue and John Crow Mountains National Park, a protected area which was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2015.

Bid documents obtained by the Jamaica Observer indicate that the property is being offered for the purpose of a single-family dwelling house for a term of 25 years, at a rate of $120,000 per year.

But the Jamaica Conservation Development Trust (JCDT), which manages the park on the Government's behalf, is not amused and has written to Commissioner of Lands Elizabeth Stair outlining its “strenuous objection” to the move.

The trust alleged in its 11-point letter — copied to the defacto environment minister, Prime Minister Andrew Holness and a string of Cabinet ministers and agency heads — that a government minister is an interested party.

