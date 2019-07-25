Gov't working on National Shelter for Women
THE Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport is moving through the process to operationalise the first national shelter for women.
The Government purchased property last year and work is currently being done to transform the space.
“At the same time, I want to say thanks to the Ministry of Finance for providing us with funds to purchase two other properties. I am very happy to indicate that we have identified one property in St Thomas and we are looking at another property in Hanover,” Portfolio Minister Olivia Grange said.
She was making her contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
Regarding the Women's Centre of Jamaica Foundation, Grange said the organisation has been removing the major obstacles that would try to stop adolescent mothers from leading successful lives.
She informed that last year, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recognised the work of the foundation as one of the best in the world and gave the Women's Centre its Prize for Girls' and Women's Education. The prize came with an award of US$50,000 to further its work.
Meanwhile, in collaboration with AIDS Healthcare Foundation, the Women's Centre launched its A-STREAM (Advancing secondary, tertiary and remedial education for adolescent mothers) programme.
Grange noted that through A-STREAM, 20 adolescent mothers and one adolescent father received bursaries amounting to nearly $600,000; three adolescent mothers received tertiary-level scholarships amounting to $420,000; and a former student of the Women's Centre programme received a Ministry of Education, Youth and Information scholarship valued at $500,000 to pursue a degree in mathematics education.
“We can all be proud of the work of the Women's Centre to help pregnant teenagers to return to school and improve their lives,” she said.
