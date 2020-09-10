Gov't working to regain public confidence

PRIME Minister Andrew Holness says the Government is redoubling its efforts to regain the trust of citizens after registering a general election win in what has been recorded as the second-lowest voter turnout since Independence.

Citing a correlation between the success of the country's economic and social programme and public trust, Holness said it is clear that “a large number of Jamaicans are not satisfied with the integrity, dignity and efficiency of their State and Government”.

He was speaking at his swearing-in ceremony on Monday at King's House in St Andrew.

Holness said he has taken note of the last three general elections, which saw a steady decline in the voter turnout figures.

Though the December 2011 General Election saw the highest number of votes being cast (876,310) since 1962, only 53 per cent of those eligible to vote in that election did so to elect a People's National Party (PNP) Administration.

In the February 2016 General Election, voter turnout was recorded at 48 per cent in a tight race that went in favour of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

Last Thursday, only 37 per cent of the 1.9 million people eligible to vote turned up at the polls. The JLP trounced the PNP, claiming 48 of the 63 parliamentary seats.

On Monday, the prime minister said he was working to change the perception of government formed over the years.

“Once we have built the confidence of the public that their resources are not being diverted, that their authority vested in us is not being used to create an unfair advantage for others, and there is a sense that all elected officials and public servants act with a high level of integrity, this will unleash a spirit of public support for the Government and the State, that will make any development plan a success,” Holness told the gathering.

“While this election was conducted in a pandemic, which would have had an impact on voter turnout, we are still very concerned about the low voter turnout that has been a trend over the last three elections. We know that a large number of Jamaicans are not satisfied with the integrity, dignity and efficiency of their State and Government.

“We, therefore, see the strong correlation between the success of our economic and social programme and the trust of the public. We commit to making a Government of the highest integrity, dignity, and efficiency. There is no honeymoon period for this Government. Already I am back at my desk to continue our recovery plan,” he said.