GraceKennedy delivers on promise of tablets to Majesty Gardens Infant School

Last December while on a Grace and Staff Community Development Foundation Christmas outreach visit to Majesty Gardens Infant School, Group CEO Don Wehby learned that the school was in need of tablets.

Wehby pledged the company's support to assist with the acquisition of the technology, and on Friday, February 21, 2020, the company delivered on that promise.

GraceKennedy's General Counsel and Chief Corporate Secretary Gail Moss-Solomon was only too happy to make the presentation of 10 tablets to the school's principal, Marsha Valentine-Taylor.

“At GraceKennedy, our word is our bond,” a company release quotes Moss-Solomon. “When we visited in December, Mr Wehby was so impressed with the work that Mrs Valentine-Taylor is doing with limited resources. He was very moved when she mentioned how much of a difference the tablets would make in enhancing the learning experience for the children, and he made the commitment then and there to help secure them. It feels good to be able to deliver on that promise today.”

Responding to the gesture, Principal Valentine-Taylor said: “I am really very grateful for this gift from GraceKennedy.”

She added that the donation would assist with the school's goal to prepare the students, especially the boys, for primary education.

“Based on statistics and what we saw happening in the community, we decided to do a programme for our at-risk boys. We are trying to get them to perform well academically, so that they can see themselves in a positive light. These tablets will go a long way in helping us to be able to achieve that mission,” Valentine-Taylor said.

She also thanked the parents in the community, who she said were very supportive of the work being done by the school, as well as the dedicated teachers and caregivers who work with the children.

Majesty Gardens Basic School was established in 1954 and was initially an outreach project of St Andrew Parish Church. The school was upgraded to Majesty Gardens Infant on January 1, 2015 and is now under the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.