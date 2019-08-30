Grades 4 and 5 PEP results to be released by October

Grades four and five students who sat the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations will receive their results soon, according to Karl Samuda, the senior Cabinet minister who has been overseeing the education ministry since March.

Samuda made the announcement at a news conference held yesterday at the ministry's head office at National Heroes' Circle in Kingston.

According to Samuda, the results for grade five will be released on Friday, September 13, while those for grade four will be released on Friday, October 4.

He also said that the presentation of the results will be similar to that done for grade six.

The minister said, too, that the detailed subject report (two pages) will provide comprehensive information on students' achievement of specific sub-categories in all subjects — mathematics, science, social studies and language arts.

Given the fact that the current roadworks across the Corporate Area are not completed, Samuda urged parents to leave their homes earlier than usual so that children may arrive at school on time.

“We are aware of the major road repairs that are taking place across the island and the traffic changes that have been announced in Kingston. Parents are being asked to leave home a little earlier with their children, and members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force will also be providing support to ensure safe passage of our children to school,” he said.

Samuda also said that steps are being taken to provide water to schools that are in need. This is being done through a collaboration with the National Water Commission and private providers.