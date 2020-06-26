Graduation on wheels!

With the measures implemented to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus putting the breaks on many activities, including graduations, Dunrobin Primary School in St Andrew got creative to be able to still give their graduands a ceremony yesterday.

Instead of the customary gathering, the school hosted a drive-through graduation on its compound, which saw grade six students collecting their packages and moving on.

Jamaica Observer photographer Karl Mclarty was on hand to capture the Class of 2020 celebration.