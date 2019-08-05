Grange ready to start sexual harassment deliberations

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia “Babsy” Grange says that she is itching to start the deliberations of the joint select committee (JSC), which has been appointed to review the Sexual Harassment Bill.

“I am ready to go ahead as soon as Parliament returns from its summer recess, and I will be meeting with the members to set the stage for the committee's deliberations on the matter,” Grange told the Jamaica Observer last Friday, after the Senate announced its members for the committee.

The full committee will include: Grange, chairman, and fellow Government MPs — Delroy Chuck, minister of justice; Franklin Witter, Marisa Dalrymple- Phillipbert, Ann Marie Vaz, as well as Opposition MPs -Angela Brown Burke, Natalie Headley and Horace Dalley. The members from the Senate are: Kavan Gayle, Dr Saphire Longmore and Kerensia Morrison from the government side, and Donna Scott Mottley and Sophia Fraser Binns from the opposition.

The bill outlines the types of conduct which constitute sexual harassment which is employment-related, occurring in institutions, or arising in landlord and tenant relationships. It will also allow for complaints from other persons who consider themselves victims of sexual harassment.

The complaints are to be heard by a tribunal to be set up under the Gender Affairs section of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

This is a departure from the original bill, which had been tabled by former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller, and which had required that a division of the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) be set up to deal with the complaints.

Grange told the Observer that a panel of the IDT would have limited the disputes to those involving persons who are employed, or fall under the Labour Relations and Industrial Disputes Act.

The JSC is expected to decide on issues such as the extent of coverage, as well as the make-up of the tribunal.