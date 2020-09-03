Grange wants more than a 'dibby dibby' victory

CHAIRMAN of the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Campaign Committee Olivia “Babsy” Grange has urged Labourites to ensure a “crushing victory” for the party in today's general election.

“We must get out every single vote to ensure a decisive victory. We don't want no 'dibby dibby' victory. We want a crushing victory for the Andrew Holness-led Jamaica Labour Party. We have worked hard for it, and we want it to show Jamaica that we are serious about running the country and taking care of your business,” she told journalists covering her committee's final press briefing at the party's Belmont Road headquarters on Tuesday.

“All indications are that the JLP will achieve a resounding victory, after the votes have been counted. I want to emphasise that after all the votes have been counted. We, therefore, need to get all those votes into the ballot boxes, and get them in very early,” Grange said.

She said that the party did not want complacency to creep in at the last hour, noting the forecast is for rain today, and urged supporters to prepare for it.

“Ensure you have enough umbrellas, and that the runners have umbrellas, wheelchairs, etcetera, to assist the disabled and the elderly. In the more rural areas, ensure that you have vehicles which can handle the hilly terrains, and will not struggle on the day,” she cautioned.

“Our message has been a simple one. We are campaigning on a record of high performance, and thus best placed to be at the wheels under the astute leadership of Andrew Holness, to guide our country through these troubled times,” she stated.

“On the one hand, you have a confused, divided and deceptive Opposition party making a desperate grab for State power, with empty, unclear, unattainable and fiscally irresponsible promises. It is really challenging for the public to even understand it, as it changes from day to day depending on which PNP spokesperson you speak to. But, from what we have been able to decipher, their promises are nothing more than a modern-day crash programme of careless expenditure of government resources, with no concomitant productivity,” she added.

Grange accused the PNP of “careless” adventures in the 1990s, and fiscal irresponsibility which took the country to the brink of economic disaster.

“Compare that to the Andrew Holness-led Jamaica Labour Party, with a clear and unambiguous path to a stronger Jamaica. A path to sustainable prosperity,” she said.

“We are the party which has not just talk the talk, but we have walked the walk. We are not just a bag a mouth, as the saying goes, we have performed. We have performed to the point now where we are campaigning on performance, not wild promises,” the Cabinet minister said.

“The choice is clear on election day, make the right decision. Choose the stronger team, the united team, the team you can depend on. Put your 'X' squarely beside the bell. Vote for the JLP,” she insisted.

She also assured the supporters that the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) had outlined all the procedures to be followed today, to ensure a “safe, fair and free-from-fear” election.

“I ask you all to observe all the health protocols, in the best interest of everyone, but primarily in your own interest. Go out early and vote,” she stated.