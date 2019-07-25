Granger given positive results, returns home

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Doctors treating President David Granger for non-Hodgkin lymphoma have expressed “satisfaction” with the latest results of his tests in Cuba, “and indeed his recovery process”, according to an official statement issued in Havana.

Granger travelled to Havana last weekend for further treatment and according to a statement issued by the Guyana Embassy in Cuba, after “four investigations”, the doctors “have found nothing negative about his present state of health”.

It said that in keeping with the protocol associated with the “treatment and monitoring of this type of medical condition, the specialists have proposed that he returns to Cuba after 90 days for another round of evaluation”.

The statement said that during his stay in Havana, Granger, 77, met with graduating Guyanese medical students as well as some Cuban officials.

Granger, accompanied by his wife, had travelled to Cuba for evaluation by doctors of the Centro de Investigaciones Médico Quirúrgicas, where last year he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

He has returned here to continue efforts at selecting a new chairman for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) after the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) had ruled that the former holder of the post, retired justice James Patterson was not properly selected and the process had been flawed.

Granger has said that the appointment of a new GECOM chairman is necessary for the country holding fresh regional and general elections following the vote of no confidence in his coalition administration that had been passed by the National Assembly last December.

The CCJ has referred to the present administration as a “caretaker” one, saying that while it could not set the date for the elections, it was hoping that all stakeholders would abide by the provisions of the Constitution that indicate the elections must be held 90 days after the vote of no confidence had been passed.