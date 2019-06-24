Granger, Jagdeo to discuss political situation

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — President David Granger has invited Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to meet with him to discuss the current political situation in Guyana resulting from the recent decision handed down by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

Both leaders are scheduled to meet at the Ministry of the Presidency .

In a letter dated Thursday, June 20, director general, Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon, made the statement on behalf of the president.

The director general, speaking to the media on the sidelines of the commissioning ceremony for the University of Guyana's Centre of Excellence on Thursday, had indicated that a letter will soon be dispatched to Jagdeo, inviting him to a meeting with Granger.

Harmon said the letter serves to demonstrate the president's commitment to “engagement and dialogue” with the opposition leader in the interest of the development of Guyana.