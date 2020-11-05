Green assures farmers of post-flood aid

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green says that a comprehensive report on the current levels of rainfall and the effect on the sector will be brought to the House of Representatives next week.

Green was responding to questions from Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) for Clarendon South Western Lothan Cousins, who had queried his focus on relief programmes for fishers in a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Cousins welcomed the aid for fishers islandwide, but felt that a response to the needs of the farming sector, in general — which has been affected by the floods — would also be necessary.

Green said that this was on his ministry's agenda, but would require visits to the affected areas to assess the extent of the damage and the necessary response. He said that this could not be done before the continuous rains end.

“So even though we have a preliminary assessment, we would not want to craft a response programme until we are more certain in relation to the extent of that damage,” the minister said.

However, he noted that, nonetheless, his ministry has started an emergency response to the problems of the farmers, in which the Rural Agricultural Development Authority has been spending $15 million to assist farmers in the hardest hit parishes of Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth.

He said this interim programme has been assisting them in obtaining seeds and chemicals for the replanting of crops.

“But, a more comprehensive programme, that will include Members of Parliament — because I believe that the MPs need to be included — will be outlined in Parliament next week,” Green assured the members.