Green Expo highlights

Green Expo 2019, a three-day event which sought to raise public awareness and knowledge about practical solutions to environmental and sustainable development challenges such as climate change, pollution, and natural resources degradation, welcomed a host of patrons from June 7 to 9. The event, organised by the Jamaica Conservation and Development Trust, was first staged in 1996 in partnership with the Environmental Foundation of Jamaica (EFJ) and the National Environment and Planning Agency. Since then, it was held every other year until 2011 as a result of funding challenges. This year's re-launch of the initiative featured booths, displays, and exhibitions from over 35 companies and government agencies inside National Arena in St Andrew. We bring you some additional photo coverage.