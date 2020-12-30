Green urges fish farmers to adopt technology
Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green is calling on fish farmers to infuse new technology into their profession.
According to Green, with the increased demand for tilapia there are tremendous opportunities available for diversification by fisherfolk into aquaculture.
Pointing out that aquaculture is one of the fastest-growing fields in agriculture in the world, Green said that Jamaica cannot afford to be left behind.
He was speaking during a tour of Longville Park Farm in Clarendon on Monday, where he observed tilapia farming being done by Donnie Bunting.
In praising Bunting for his scientific approach into fresh-water farming, Green said he wanted other parts of Jamaica to embrace the research and technology employed by Bunting in relation to tilapia and called on the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) to provide the necessary technical support to farmers working in collaboration with Bunting.
“We want to engage more farmers to see what is possible,” said Green, who encouraged the NFA to coordinate tours to the farm as part of the ministry's efforts to promote aquaculture.
“There was a time that we were the pioneers in the Caribbean and again, unfortunately, we have fallen behind, but the good thing is that we can get back there,” he said.
In keeping with the increased emphasis on aquaculture, Green said his ministry will be spearheading the charge in promoting increased consumption of tilapia to fill the demand, as well as tapping into export markets through a public education campaign to be launched in 2021.
Additionally, he said the ministry will be expanding its hatchery, working in collaboration with Bunting in regards to the genetic work that he has done, to ensure the correct brood stock is provided.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy