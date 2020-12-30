Green urges fish farmers to adopt technology

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green is calling on fish farmers to infuse new technology into their profession.

According to Green, with the increased demand for tilapia there are tremendous opportunities available for diversification by fisherfolk into aquaculture.

Pointing out that aquaculture is one of the fastest-growing fields in agriculture in the world, Green said that Jamaica cannot afford to be left behind.

He was speaking during a tour of Longville Park Farm in Clarendon on Monday, where he observed tilapia farming being done by Donnie Bunting.

In praising Bunting for his scientific approach into fresh-water farming, Green said he wanted other parts of Jamaica to embrace the research and technology employed by Bunting in relation to tilapia and called on the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) to provide the necessary technical support to farmers working in collaboration with Bunting.

“We want to engage more farmers to see what is possible,” said Green, who encouraged the NFA to coordinate tours to the farm as part of the ministry's efforts to promote aquaculture.

“There was a time that we were the pioneers in the Caribbean and again, unfortunately, we have fallen behind, but the good thing is that we can get back there,” he said.

In keeping with the increased emphasis on aquaculture, Green said his ministry will be spearheading the charge in promoting increased consumption of tilapia to fill the demand, as well as tapping into export markets through a public education campaign to be launched in 2021.

Additionally, he said the ministry will be expanding its hatchery, working in collaboration with Bunting in regards to the genetic work that he has done, to ensure the correct brood stock is provided.