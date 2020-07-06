Greenwich Town ZOSO scenes

Last Wednesday, after Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared a zone of special operation (ZOSO) in Greenwich Town, the Jamaica Observer went to the south- western St Andrew community to get residents' reaction to the crime-fighting measure.

In addition to finding out that the measure had the approval of most residents, the Observer captured normal activities in the community which had experienced deadly gang violence in recent days.

1 - This elderly woman uses a cardboard box to shelter from the sun in Greenwich Town, St Andrew, last Wednesday.