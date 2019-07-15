Grenada assumes chair of OAS Permanent Council
WASHINGTON, DC, USA (CMC) — The Organization of American States (OAS) says Grenada's Permanent Representative, Yolande Smith, has assumed the chair of the OAS Permanent Council.
The chair of the Permanent Council is held on a rotating basis every three months.
On taking the chair last Friday, Smith spoke of the importance of carrying out the council's actions, based on integrity that must be essential “in the process, in the way we conduct our daily affairs, in the responsibility entrusted to us”.
“At the end of the day, we are representatives of our countries and our symbols, our sovereignty and our statehood must be respected,” the new OAS Permanent Council chair said.
Outgoing chair and permanent representative of the United States, Carlos Trujillo thanked the representatives of the countries for “their help and support over the last three months”.
“I thought we had a very successful presidency and, at the same time, a very successful general assembly,” Trujillo said.
In early May, Smith, presented her credentials to United States President Donald J Trump.
Smith is no stranger to multilateral relations and the international community, with over 25 years in diplomatic service.
Her first posting was at the Grenada Consulate General in Toronto, from 1995-1999.
From 1999-2008 she was stationed at the Grenada Embassy in Washington, DC.
In March 2009 Smith joined the staff of the Procurement and Strategic Budget Management Division of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), where she received both divisional- and fund-wide outstanding achievement awards as part of a team responsible for the IMF Headquarters II becoming LEED Gold-Certified.
She returned to Washington, having completed a three-and a-half-year assignment as deputy consul general in Miami, Florida.
The OAS said the permanent representative of Canada, Jennifer Loten, will serve as vice-chair of the council for the next three months.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy