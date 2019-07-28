Grenada records increase in tourist arrivals

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — Grenada recorded a slight increase in visitor arrivals during the first six months of 2019, when compared to the same period last year, according to figures released by the island's tourism authority.

“On the heels of double-digit growth and a landmark total visitor arrival of 528,077 in 2018, Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is delighted to report positive growth in total visitor arrivals of one per cent for the first half of 2019.

“The destination welcomed a total of 318,559 visitors between January to June 2019, compared to 314,916 for the same period in 2018; this represents a 1.15 per cent growth,” the GTA said in a statement.

It said the stay over market, which represents the sector's most lucrative visitors, grew by 3.81 per cent, with 82,399 visitors staying in hotels, guesthouses and villa accommodations. The average length of stay of these visitors from the source markets is 8.5 days.

GTA said that the United States accounted for 45 per cent of the market share, followed by the United Kingdom with 17 per cent and the Canadian market with 12 per cent.

“Our focus is on expanding our reach in our traditional source markets, and we now have four international gateways in the US for the upcoming winter season including JFK in New York, Miami International, Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina.”

The GTA said that the cruise ship sector also experienced growth for the same period.

“We were able to hold our own, with a slight increase of 1.33 per cent in cruise visitor arrivals of 223,051 for the period compared with the phenomenal growth numbers of 220,125 last year. This is testimony of the hard work by the team to increase engagement with the cruise lines and keep Grenada top of mind with cruise executives,” the GTA added.

The yachting sector arrivals for the period remained flat with 15,318 compared to 15,420 in 2018.