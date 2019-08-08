Grenada revises alert on Ebola

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — Grenada yesterday said it had raised its alert level to “guarded” following the second largest outbreak of the Ebola virus disease (EVD) in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Represented by the colour blue, the alert level “applies when there is a general threat of increased infectious diseases transmission… activity with no specific threat directed toward the country”, according to a government statement.

Last month, several Caribbean Community countries responded to a warning by the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) that regional countries should seek to enhance disease surveillance at ports of entry and at health facilities following the categorisation of the current outbreak of the EVD as a public health emergency.

St Lucia and Barbados were among regional countries that have indicated that steps had been taken to ensure that their populations were not put at risk for the disease the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

The WHO statement was in reference to the current EVD outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Grenada said additional public health security measures may be necessary, “and if initiated they should be maintainable for an indefinite period of time with minimum impact on normal business or expenses”.

The statement said local health authorities have agreed that border surveillance and timely and regular information sharing among key task force members such as St George's University, Immigration Department, air and seaports officials, will be the key focus areas at this time.

“Public education and awareness will be heightened along with the partial activation of the Ebola Response Plan.”

Health Minister Nickolas Steele was quoted in the statement as informing senior managers that, given available resources, they should strive to ensure that the country is in a state of readiness to effectively respond should it become necessary.

Among some of the immediate measures to be undertaken are the reactivation of the advanced infrared fever sensing system and the installation of a second device at the Maurice Bishop International Airport, as well as quarantine facilities.

“The ministry acting on sound advice from its local, regional and international public health experts assures the Grenadian public that there is no immediate threat of Ebola Virus Disease to the tri-island at this time.”

The deadly Ebola virus was first discovered in 1976 near the Ebola River in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo. It spreads to people through direct contact with bodily fluids of a person who is sick with or has died from the disease.