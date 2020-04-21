Grenada worried about possible COVID-19 community spread

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — Health Minister Nickolas Steele has indicated that Grenada might be into the community spread phase of COVID-19, following the hospitalisation of a man at the island's lone general hospital on Sunday.

In a recorded statement, aired via the Government Information Service, Steele said the man is currently isolated in the COVID-19 section of the general hospital pending test results.

“As of this moment, we are treating the case as a presumptive positive,” the health minister said.

Steele said the individual was admitted to the hospital following an examination that included a COVID-19 rapid test, an X-ray and other tests, after he displayed symptoms associated with the contagion that has infected millions and caused the death of thousands worldwide.

Grenada has 14 confirmed cases and Steele said they were all either imported or import-related.

However, the hospitalised man has no travel history.

“And as yet we are unable to determine that the individual has had any contact with those previously infected,” the health minister said, adding that the individual's employer has been notified so that other employees can self-isolate with the established quarantine health protocols.

“Because we are not yet sure about the point of contact, this is why we are urging the public to please practise the measures for enhancing safety as you go about your daily activities.”

Steele reminded the population of the possibility that other people who were asymptomatic – that is, carrying the virus but not exhibiting symptoms – could still spread the virus to others.

“We must, therefore, prepare ourselves for the possibility of a community spread of COVID-19 in Grenada,” he said.

“We are encouraging all citizens to exercise heightened caution in the coming days and weeks as health officials carry out their investigations and contact tracing from this possible case,” said Steele.

Grenada yesterday began easing the 24-hour curfew, allowing for several businesses to recommence operations. However, no public transportation was being allowed.