Guardian Group Foundation, NCB donate $3m to raise prostate cancer awareness

THE Guardian Group Foundation has announced that it, along with the National Commercial Bank (NCB), will be donating $3 million to the Jamaica Cancer Society's efforts to increase public awareness about the impact of prostate cancer.

Vice-president of sales and marketing at Guardian Life Limited Alicia Foster made the disclosure while speaking at a Jamaica Observer Press Club on Wednesday, following a presentation on the prevailing factors which prevent men, ages 40 to 75, from having their recommended annual screening done.

“Guardian, along with NCB will be making a $3-million contribution towards the sensitisation and the encouragement of screenings in terms of prostate cancer. The objectives are to use the funds to heighten awareness of prostate cancer, provide some sort of simple and effective education on the disease, and increase the number of men that are screened,” Foster said.

The donation is timely, as Jamaica Cancer Society Executive Director Yulit Gordon stressed that fear and a lack of awareness about the condition are factors influencing the low rate of men turning up for screening at 40 years old.

“Far too many men are afraid of the actual screening test, in particular the DRE (digital rectal examination), as well as fear of any side effects from surgery, in particular, erectile dysfunction. These fears have crippled the majority of Jamaican males who are eligible for screening from availing themselves to these life-saving tests,” Gordon said.

She also cited lack of health insurance and low socio-economic status as other factors which cause poor screening compliance.

In the meantime, consultant urologist Dr Belinda Morrison shared observations that more men show up to the hospital with advanced prostate cancer than those who are able to detect the disease before it is too late.

“There is never a week that we do not see persons come in with advanced prostate cancer. Our data suggests that we see more advanced than we see earlier localised disease. We are mostly seeing persons with advanced disease.

“Let me give you a picture of it: Someone comes in because they can't walk, spinal cord compression because of spread to the spinal cord, or someone who comes in with renal failure who needs to get dialysis because of obstruction. We still are seeing that,” she said.

With prostate cancer being the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Jamaica, Gordon stressed that the Jamaica Cancer Society will need more sustainable partnerships to sufficiently buttress the effects of the crippling disease.

“The future of cancer prevention and treatment must be driven by innovative and sustainable partnerships that bring together the whole of society to address the burden of cancer. We need help to develop and execute our public health campaigns and health promotion. Because we know, to do a campaign it is millions of dollars, and as a charitable organisation we are struggling to fund our operations and to successfully deliver on our mandate,” she said.

The executive director also identified other areas in which the Jamaica Cancer Society is seeking further support, speaking in particular of an electronic patients record system, which is needed to better track the effects of prostate cancer.

“The cancer society is seeking to identify partners who will help to improve our organisational efficiencies. We need a partner to come on board to upgrade our existing IT infrastructure and to put in place an electronic patient records management system which will help out efficiency significantly,” Gordon said.

Addressing the socio-economic factors preventing some men from doing their annual prostate screening, consultant urologist at the University Hospital of the West Indies Dr William Aiken suggested that better methods need to be employed.

“I think we need to change our approach in terms of public awareness. We are not reaching men in the lower economic strata and those are the men who are primarily dying from prostate cancer. What we are unintentionally doing is increasing disparities because when you have these conferences at Pegasus, [with] the well-informed and persons from high socio-economic strata who are already taking good care of their health, you are essentially widening the gap between those who are aware and those who are not,” the doctor said.

To this end, Gordon announced that for the month of September, the Jamaica Cancer Society will be staging several free screening clinics, along with public education presentations across the island.

“We are calling on all men, aged 40 and over, to attend these clinics and get tested. We know that men on a whole do not like to visit the doctor, so we are using this opportunity to invite the women to partner with us to get men to the clinic to get tested,” Gordon stressed.

The free screenings will start today, from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Jamaica Cancer Society and also at Shop 19 of the Ocean Village Shopping Centre in St Mary. Then it will continue on September 25 and 28 at the Villa Medical Centre in Mandeville and Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay, respectively.

According to Gordon, the theme for this year's prostate cancer awareness month is “Men, The More You Know, The Less You Have To Fear”, which she said is a call to action to face their fears and act.