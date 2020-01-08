Guilty plea appeal

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn is urging defence attorneys to encourage more of their clients to take advantage of provisions in law by pleading guilty ahead of trial in order to benefit from significant discounts in their sentences.

Referencing the amendments to the Criminal Justice (Administration) Act where accused individuals can profit from reduction in their sentences from a high of 50 per cent to a low of 15 per cent, dependent on the point at which they decide to enter a guilty plea, the DPP said she was in full agreement that this should obtain except in cases where the judge found it necessary to go beyond the maximum penalties prescribed by the sentencing guidelines, as to remain within would spark public outrage given the gravity of the acts committed.

“I would also like to note that there is more use of the guilty plea as more use is being made of the Criminal Justice (Administration) Act, where persons can benefit from discounts in their sentences if they decide to plead guilty. Going forward in 2020, where we have pleas of guilty being taken, the Crown prosecutors will seek to assist the court in making submissions as it relates to sentencing,” she said.

The DPP, who was speaking in open court following the ceremonial opening of the Hilary Term at the Home Circuit Court division of the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston yesterday, said the Crown was reaping success under other legislation as well .

She said that the witness in the Tesha Miller case had, under Section 20 of the Criminal Justice (Plea Negotiations and Agreement) Act, reached out to the Office of the DPP through his attorney. “We were able to negotiate to his benefit and he received a significant discount,” the DPP said, adding “it was the first time during my practice as DPP that this section of the law was being utilised by an incarcerated individual”.

“I urge my learned colleagues to educate themselves about this section of the Act. We are open to that and we will encourage counsel working to have guilty pleas entered ahead of trial,” Llewellyn said while insisting that there were individuals in prisons “who know things” or had “material” that can assist in prosecuting individuals before the courts.

She further invited entities involved in public education, such as the Jamaica Information Service, to “reach into the prisons and educate inmates about this provision”.

In the meantime, the DPP said Jamaicans who see and know of criminal activities must tell the authorities what they know as the police and prosecutors alone cannot unearth all the information.

“If they don't step up to the plate and cooperate we will not have cogent, admissible and relevant evidence to put before the court,” she argued.

Meanwhile, in a comparison of the figures for the cases disposed of during the 2019 Michaelmas Term as against the 2016, 2017, and 2018 Michaelmas terms, the DPP said “when one looks at the figures overall, I am pleased that in terms of the administration of justice the system saw more than twice the number of convictions as against acquittals”.

She said during the 2019 Michaelmas Term, which ran from September to December, her office disposed of 165 cases. Of that 165, there were 102 convictions, 40 acquittals and 23 nolle prosequi (where the DPP chooses to discontinue criminal proceedings in any Court as allowed by law) entered by her office.

On the matter of trial date certainty, Llewellyn said unlike in previous years the setting of the list in terms of trial and case management is totally within the purview of the Supreme Court.

“We are currently carrying a little less than half the number of matters on the trial list in comparison to other years. The figures in terms of disposal have been increasing, due in part to the efforts of the police who have been trying to do better in terms of their investigations and the defence and prosecution have been working together,” the DPP said, noting that the trial time could be cut if there is cooperation as it relates to disclosure of documents the Crown relies on, among other things.