Gun seized in St Ann

One Glock pistol and nine 9mm cartridges were seized during an operation in Alexandria, St Ann, yesterday the police said.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Reports from the Alexandria Police are that between 9:30 am and 10:00 am, law enforcers carried out an operation in the area. A premises was searched and the firearm along with the ammunition were found at the root of a tree located at the rear of the premises.