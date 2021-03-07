Gunman shot in attempted Westmoreland robbery

A man is nursing gunshot wounds in hospital after a failed robbery at a store on Whitehouse main road in Westmoreland yesterday.

Reports from the Whitehouse Police are that about 2:00 am, the store manager went to investigate a sound coming from the front of the store. He was met by an armed man pointing a pistol in his direction. A struggle developed and the store manager reportedly managed to disarm the gunman and shot at him.

The store manager then called the police and handed over the man and a Taurus 9mm pistol along with thirteen 9mm rounds.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was admitted under police guard for treatment.