Gunman shot in attempted Westmoreland robbery
A man is nursing gunshot wounds in hospital after a failed robbery at a store on Whitehouse main road in Westmoreland yesterday.
Reports from the Whitehouse Police are that about 2:00 am, the store manager went to investigate a sound coming from the front of the store. He was met by an armed man pointing a pistol in his direction. A struggle developed and the store manager reportedly managed to disarm the gunman and shot at him.
The store manager then called the police and handed over the man and a Taurus 9mm pistol along with thirteen 9mm rounds.
The man was taken to hospital, where he was admitted under police guard for treatment.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy