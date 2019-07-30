Gunmen kill mom and daughter in Eltham Park

A woman and her daughter were murdered at their home in Eltham Park, St Catherine on Sunday night.

Information received by the Jamaica Observer is that 37-year-old Winsome Williams and her 23-year-old daughter Daniella Carnegie, otherwise called “Bun”, had moved to Eltham Park recently in an effort to get a fresh start.

The police's Corporate Communications Unit reported that gunmen travelling in a Tiida motor car shot Carnegie outside the house before entering and killing Williams.

The shooting took place at approximately 9:10 pm.

The victims were rushed to hospital but were pronounced dead.

“Is a wicked piece of scene,” exclaimed one person who said that the community was shaken by the murders.

A three-year-old baby was at the house sleeping when the killings took place.