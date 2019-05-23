Gunmen shoot up truck in attempted robbery
BARRETT TOWN, St James —The St James police have launched a massive manhunt for a group of brazen gunmen who, in an attempted robbery Tuesday night, ensnared a truck along the busy 'elegant corridor' and sprayed it with bullets, seriously injuring the three occupants.
The lives of the three might have been saved by the gallant truck driver who sped from the attackers and sought refuge at the Coral Gardens Police Station.
According to the Freeport police, about 8:55 pm, the truck was travelling in the vicinity of Barrett Town when it came under heavy gunfire from men travelling in a motorcar.
The truck was still believed to have been transporting a large sum of money.
Up to late last evening, the bullet-riddled truck was parked on the grounds of the police station.
Tuesday's incident is the second to have been reported in the second city since the start of the year.
In March, a security guard and a driver were gunned down on Jarrett Lane in a dramatic, suspected multimillion-dollar heist by heavily armed men who intercepted the marked security company vehicle they were using to escort a minibus.
The deceased, both of St James addresses, were identified as 61-year-old security guard Canute Earle of Norwood, and 41-year-old driver Floyd Wilson of Rosemount Garden.
A usually reliable Jamaica Observer police source revealed that the truck is owned by the same company whose minibus was targeted and robbed in March.
Tuesday night's incident comes, coincidentally, as a state of public emergency is in progress across the parish, and a day after the St James Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the police, undertook activities aimed at restoring and maintaining law and order in Montego Bay.
The initiative, dubbed 'Operation Restore Paradise', is scheduled to last one week, and involves other agencies including the Ministry of Health and Wellness, National Solid Waste Management Authority, Island Traffic Authority, Transport Authority and the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard.
States of public emergency were announced for the parishes of Westmoreland, Hanover and St James on Tuesday, April 30.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy