Gunned down on the job

KEVAUGHN McKenzie was never late for work.

After four months on the job, the 19-year-old gas pump attendant had earned the reputation of being a reliable member of the team at Texaco's Constant Spring Road service station.

Yesterday morning, about 11:40 McKenzie was attending to a customer when a gunman pointed a firearm at him. He tried to run, but was shot several times in the upper body.

According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit, McKenzie's attacker fled the scene on a waiting motorcycle.

The Jamaica Observer was told that McKenzie, who lived in the tough Grants Pen community, began working at the gas station last October.

When the Observer visited the petrol station yesterday, McKenzie's relatives — too grief-stricken to speak with the media — wept behind the yellow tape used to cordon off the area as police officers directed traffic along Constant Spring Road.

“Woiiie dem kill mi nephew,” one woman moaned, as she held onto the fence at an adjacent property.

McKenzie's mother, who was spotted among police officers, identified him but said she was too confused to speak further.

She soon left the scene, accompanied by other relatives who had earlier expressed a wish to see his body.

The gas station's Operations Manager David Parker handed over McKenzie's backpack and other personal belongings to his grandmother Marcia Sinclair and other relatives who arrived moments after his mother left.

Mourning the death of her first grandchild, Sinclair told the Observer that it had not occurred to her when he left her home for his 6:00 am to 2:00 pm shift that he would not return.

“Kevaughn leave for work about 5:30 this morning, 'cause him never late for work yet. Kevaughn always on time,” she said.

The gas station Manager Mellisa Williams agreed, saying, “I normally greet him in the mornings when I come in.”

She noted, however, that something seemed odd about Williams' demeanour yesterday morning.

“I could sense... that something wasn't right because that is not Kevaughn. When I reach here this morning... he was selling [gas to] a customer. He was not his usual self when he walked inside to complete the transaction. I said, 'Kevaughn, what happen to you?' He said, 'Nothing, Miss Williams'. I said, 'Cheer up, man', and I went in my office,” she said.

Even though McKenzie had been employed for only a few months, Williams said he was a “strong worker” who could always be relied on “to do a double shift”.

Investigations into his murder continue.