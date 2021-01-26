Gustazos among the ways to donate to Sigma Run

THE Sagicor Foundation charity race event, the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run, has once again partnered with popular e-commerce platform Gustazos , allowing people who wish to donate to the race to contribute between $250 and $5,000 on the website at gustazos.com . This option is accessible until this Friday, January 29.

Members of the public can also contribute to the run through donation boxes in Sagicor Bank branches islandwide, or by making a direct deposit to Sagicor Foundation's business savings account at Sagicor Bank using account number 5502907486.

Additionally, donations can be made online via PayPal, as well as through cash or cheque drop-offs at the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run Secretariat at 28-48 Barbados Avenue, Kingston 5. All cheques must be made payable to Sagicor Foundation Jamaica.

Alysia White, executive director, Sagicor Foundation, urged the public to support the cause by donating whatever way they are able to.

“We are grateful to Gustazos for coming on board again this year to provide an additional channel for us to raise funds for our beneficiaries. We are encouraging all who can to support the Sigma Run this year, as we work together to raise funds to improve our nation's health and education sectors,” she said.

Proceeds from this year's Sigma Run will benefit the Annotto Bay and Port Antonio hospitals, as well as fund a one-year educational remedial programme to be piloted by Sagicor. The programme will assist students who have been severely impacted by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run will be primarily virtual this year, with participants running their own races between February 12-21. A special invitational event is scheduled for February 21 in New Kingston.