Guyana president swears in new Cabinet ministers

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — President Dr Irfaan Ali yesterday swore into office the remaining members of his new “results-oriented” Cabinet, promising also that his Administration would be transparent in dealing with the affairs of Guyana.

“I expect that this team will be results-oriented, will work in an efficient and transparent manner. The multifaceted nature of the skills set that comprise the team is what I believe Guyana requires in ensuring we fulfil the aspirations of all the people of this country,” he said, after officiating at the swearing-in ceremony.

Ali reminded the new ministers that their jobs would require sacrifices “because this job is not an eight to four job, but I am sure we are all committed to this task in giving our bit in the interest of our country and for the betterment of the Guyanese people”.

Ali, 40, who himself was sworn into office last Sunday hours after the Guyana Elections Commission named him the winner of the March 2 presidential poll, said he has realigned “functions of the Government to remove duplicity, to make it easier to conduct business with Government, to reduce bureaucracy, to improve efficiency, and to ensure that we operate in a cost-effective, productive and results-oriented manner”.

Ali had earlier named former President Bharrat Jagdeo as vice-president, Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Gail Teixeria as the minister of parliamentary affair, with Anil Nandlall, as the attorney general.

Among those named to the Cabinet yesterday are Robeson Benn, the minister of public security, who had served as the minister of public works in a former People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration, Pauline Sukhai, who is the minister of Amerindian affairs, a portfolio she held in the last PPP/C Administration, and Priya Manickchand, who returns as the minister of education.

Ali said that the team “also provides newness, youthful energy, experience, freshness, and, of course, skill set that are of immediate importance as we tackle important issues of constitutional reform, electoral reform and other aspects of governance, including reform of the security sector, managing of natural resources... and reaching out to every segment of the Guyanese population”.

Ali promised that other members of the team will be announced “shortly, but we have to move swiftly” reiterating the need for an “inclusive form of governance that will support the Executive”.