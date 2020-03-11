Guyana Press Association calls for end to media harassment

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – The Guyana Press Association (GPA) has called on political leaders and other stakeholders to “cease and desist from creating conditions for the perpetuation of media harassment and the dampening of press freedom”.

In a statement yesterday, the GPA said that it has noted with “deep concern, the degree to which media operatives are increasingly becoming the targets of attacks related to the ongoing post-elections situation.”

The media association stated that it has already informed its Caribbean and international counterparts about the situation in the country.

“We have received several reports of threats of violence against journalists on social media, and attempts to interfere with the work of media operatives covering events that have followed the March 2 General and Regional Elections”, the GPA said.

It went on to explain that there is a stringent process of media accreditation to determine the bona fides of local journalists and other media workers, and they would expect that all due regard be paid and courtesies extended to these professionals in the execution of their duties.

The GPA said the leadership of all political parties, State authorities and interest groups should openly discourage actions that can have the impact of undermining the work of journalists and their media enterprises.