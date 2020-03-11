Guyana Press Association calls for end to media harassment
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – The Guyana Press Association (GPA) has called on political leaders and other stakeholders to “cease and desist from creating conditions for the perpetuation of media harassment and the dampening of press freedom”.
In a statement yesterday, the GPA said that it has noted with “deep concern, the degree to which media operatives are increasingly becoming the targets of attacks related to the ongoing post-elections situation.”
The media association stated that it has already informed its Caribbean and international counterparts about the situation in the country.
“We have received several reports of threats of violence against journalists on social media, and attempts to interfere with the work of media operatives covering events that have followed the March 2 General and Regional Elections”, the GPA said.
It went on to explain that there is a stringent process of media accreditation to determine the bona fides of local journalists and other media workers, and they would expect that all due regard be paid and courtesies extended to these professionals in the execution of their duties.
The GPA said the leadership of all political parties, State authorities and interest groups should openly discourage actions that can have the impact of undermining the work of journalists and their media enterprises.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy