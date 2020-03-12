Guyana's chief justice rules election law was breached

Guyana's Chief Justice Roxanne George ruled yesterday afternoon that the head of the country's largest electoral district, district four, had breached electoral law in tabulating the votes cast and should return to the process, whether to start afresh or to continue where they left off.

As such, she ruled that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) cannot declare the overall results of the March 2 polls until the returning officer complies with the law.

When the vote count for nine regions had been verified and declared, the Opposition PPP had won six of the nine regions and was 52,000 votes ahead. But with the unverified report of region four, the APNU+AFC Coalition was put in the lead and on course to win the election.

The PPP said the figures were doctored.

Yesterday, chief justice George ordered that Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo or the deputy returning officer return to the process by 11:00 am today, Thursday, March 12.

District four had 879 polling stations and at the end of the day, the votes were tallied, and a Statement of Poll prepared. Each of the statements were then posted outside of the polling station and carbon copies given to the agents of the political parties.

All statements were sent to the returning officer so he could tabulate the results.

In this case, Mingo only allowed others to be present for the tabulation of 421 Statements of Poll and the evidence showed the process was aborted.

Mingo then declared the votes counted and handed it to the country's chief elections officer, who went ahead and prepared a final report of all 10 electoral districts for GECOM to declare a winner.

The chief justice deemed that declaration null and void.

She said it was saddening that two decades after a similar case was ruled on, that the country is once again at this juncture.

“The role of the Elections Commission and its staff is to take such action as appears necessary to ensure impartiality, fairness, and compliance with the constitution, and any other acts of Parliament,” the chief justice said, quoting then chief justice Desiree Bernard who had ruled in a similar case.

“Confidence in the electoral process must be restored. This is absolutely essential if we as a nation are to move forward and strive to heal the wounds that divide us,” she added.

Private citizen Reeaz Hollander, backed by attorneys from the opposition PPP, had obtained an injunction from the court blocking the announcement of an overall winner of the March 2 election once it included the unverified vote count of the votes cast.

He argued that the process of verification is referred to in the law as “counting of the votes polled” and is provided for by Section 84 (1) of the Representation of the People Act, Chapter 1:03.

The law states that the returning officer shall, “in the presence of such of the persons entitled” to be there, ascertain the total votes cast in favour of the parties.

Section 86 (1) lists the persons who shall be present at the counting of the votes.

They are:

(A) The returning officer, and such other elections officer appointed by him

(B) The Elections Commission

(C) Duly appointed candidates

(D) Counting agents

(E) Such other persons, as in the opinion of the returning officer, have good reason to be present.

Returning officers for nine of the 10 electoral districts allowed party agents and local and foreign observers present.

The judge ruled that the provisions are designed to ensure transparency.

She said it was up to the returning officer to determine how he will conduct the process once it is restarted today.

The international community and observers have said there was “credible fraud” in the process that led to the declaration of the vote count for the region.

Prime minister of Barbados and chair of Caricom Mia Mottley is in Guyana with four other Caribbean prime ministers to try and hammer out a truce between the two main parties.