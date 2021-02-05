Guyana terminates agreement with Taiwan
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The Government of Guyana announced yesterday the termination of an agreement with Taiwan to establish an investment office here.
The announcement was made less than a day after Taiwan said that it had an investment office in Georgetown.
This led to questions surrounding Guyana's commitment to the One China Policy and its diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the decision to terminate the agreement was as a consequence of “miscommunication”.
“The Government of Guyana has noted various media releases on the matter of a Taiwan office in Guyana. The Government of Guyana wishes to clarify that it continues to adhere to the One China Policy and its diplomatic relations remain intact with the People's Republic of China. The Government has not established any diplomatic ties or relations with Taiwan and as a result of the miscommunication of the agreement signed, this agreement has since been terminated,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
On Wednesday, the United States Embassy in Georgetown that announced the establishment of a Taiwan office here and welcomed the move as Washington has long expressed growing concern about China's deepening influence in the Caribbean and Latin America.
While there had been no formal announcement by the foreign ministry in Georgetown, Taiwan said it signed the agreement on January 11, and started operations on January 15.
Historically Guyana has supported China and the “One China” policy – which does not recognise Taiwan as an independent state.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy