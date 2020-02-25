Guyanese detained after woman battered to death

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – A 58-year-old Guyanese national has been detained for questioning after he was named the main suspect in the death of a 50-year-old mother of three on Sunday.

Police said that they had responded to a domestic disturbance and found the suspect in the house in a bloody state.

They said on entering the building at El Dorado, east of here, they found Nicole Hackshaw, lying in the bedroom.

Police said a piece of wood was found nearby.

The police said they had been called to the house after being told of an argument between a couple.